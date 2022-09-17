First child monkeypox case detected in NH

MANCHESTER, NH. (WCAX) - The first confirmed monkeypox case in a child is detected in New Hampshire.

The health department says the child is from the Manchester area and was exposed by another household member.

The child does have mild symptoms and is isolating at home. The state is working to conduct contact tracing in the child’s school and figure out if someone else could have potentially been exposed.

As of now, the school community is believed to be at very low risk.

