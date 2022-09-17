TSA tackling staff shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While travel numbers have returned to their pre-pandemic levels, staffing for security at the airport is still down.

To try and combat the shortage, the TSA is hosting a recruiting event today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Burlington at the Delta Hotels by Marriot.

According to airport director Nic Longo, there are four total lanes for security, but only enough staffers to operate two at a time. He says to attract more staff, agencies like the TSA need to offer competitive wages.

Acting airport director Longo said, “Being competitive on the market, being competitive with salaries and hourly rates is really important, and I certainly support that as well; to make sure people in the Burlington area, especially with the cost of living in this region is appropriate.”

According to the TSA, starting pay in Burlington is just over $22 per hour.

Longo also says the new TSA checkpoint at the Burlington International Airport is set to open next month.

