What to do: Saturday, September 17

Rutland’s Turning Point Center is hosting an event in Main Street Park today to raise awareness and celebrate the recovery community. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be a variety of activities, including live music, guest speakers, a pie eating contest, sumo wrestling, and free food provided by the ACF Church. Admission is free. Organizers hope this event will reduce the stigma around recovery, and express the community’s gratitude to their supporters who have helped along the way.

Or, you could head out to downtown St. Johnsbury, where you will find their all-day Colors of the Kingdom Festival! From 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. throughout downtown, there will be train rides, a vendor fair, bluegrass music, a parade, and much more. There are also planetarium shows offered at the Fairbanks Museum on Main Street. This year’s theme is “What Makes the Northeast Kingdom Special.”

September is Suicide Awareness Month, and today you can join the Wilkins Harley-Davidson in Barre on their Suicide Awareness Motorcycle Ride. A speaker at 9:45 a.m. will discuss the topic and how we may help ourselves and others. Kickstands go up at 10:30, and the ride is followed by a barbecue back at the Wilkins Harley-Davidson. All makes and models are welcome.

The Grand Isle Fire and Rescue Departments need you to volunteer to help keep the community safe! They are hosting open houses across the county today. A variety of rescue stations throughout Grand Isle welcome the public to meet their crews, tour the vehicles, and look onto equipment demonstrations. They will offer refreshments and information on how to join a crew.

Killington is hosting the Fox U.S. Open of Mountain Biking this weekend. The biggest names in the sport invite fans to watch them compete in various events. Spectating is free and certain areas of the bike park will be open to the public. At Ramshead Base Lodge there will be an excellent view of the races, as well as family activities all weekend. Access up the Ramshead chairlift for spectators is available for purchase. Come out and support the world’s top professional mountain bike racers!

And finally, the Burlington Electric Department is holding their Net Zero Energy Festival today. From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at their facility on Pine Street, Burlington Electric has a day of outdoor fun for the whole family, including raffles, food trucks, kids games, live music, and an opportunity to meet Champ! In addition to all the fun and games, you can speak with experts about energy-savers like EVs, electric bikes, heat pumps, solar power, and more. There is no entry fee. With this festival, they hope to share their vision of a Net Zero Energy world with the community.

