Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re only days away from the official start of fall, and it’s been feeling more like it lately. This morning was frosty in spots. It will be another dry day, and a bit warmer, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. A backdoor cold front will then move in Sunday, with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

A low pressure will ride along the cold front and bring rain Monday, so an umbrella is a good idea if you venture outdoors. A few breaks of sun are possible Tuesday, but showers will be scattered about. Wednesday is looking pleasant.

Fall officially arrives Thursday at 9:03 PM. Clouds will increase during the day, with showers during the afternoon and overnight. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. Morning showers will give way to afternoon sunshine Friday. Another shot of fall-like air is expected, with highs holding in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault
Evidence of Burlington's growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city's...
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem
File photo
Man arrested in City Hall Park assault
Courtesy: Little Castle Studio
Vt. film at center of $28M Ponzi scheme finally makes local debut

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WCAX Max Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast