BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a beautiful day, in spite of the frosty start. Frost is not expected Sunday morning, as lows will be mainly in the 50s. A backdoor cold front will start to sink into the region, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms, especially in northern sections and during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. A low pressure will ride along the front and keep showers around Sunday night and Monday. During the day Monday, some heavy downpours are expected, along with the chance for thunderstorms. Isolated flash flooding isn’t out of the question, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

A few breaks of sun are possible Tuesday, though showers will be lingering. Any showers will be the garden variety, with nothing heavy expected. The last full day of summer, Wednesday, will be partly sunny and pleasant.

Fall officially arrives Thursday at 9:03 PM. Models are speeding up a cold front, which is now expected to bring showers during the day. This will be followed by another surge of cool, fall air on Friday. Highs will be mainly in the 50s, with frost possible Thursday night and Friday night. Saturday will continue to be cool, though quiet.

