By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re only days away from the official start of fall, and it’s been feeling more like it lately. Patchy frost is likely early Saturday morning in the Adirondacks, Northeast Kingdom, and New Hampshire. Any plants you want to save must be protected or brought indoors. Saturday will be another dry day. It will be a bit warmer, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. A backdoor cold front will then move in Sunday, with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

A low pressure will ride along the cold front and bring rain Monday, so an umbrella is a good idea if you venture outdoors. A few breaks of sun are possible Tuesday, but showers will be scattered about. Wednesday is looking pleasant.

Fall officially arrives Thursday at 9:03 PM. Clouds will increase during the day, with showers during the afternoon and overnight. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. Morning showers will give way to afternoon sunshine Friday. Another shot of fall-like air is expected, with highs holding in the low 60s.

