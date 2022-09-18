Fiery car crash in Coventry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery crash in Coventry leaves a passenger with life-threatening injuries.

Vermont State Police say Saturday around 6:00 p.m., 40-year-old Landon Outlaw of Texas lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14. He reportedly traveled over the median, crashing head-on into another vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Jeremy Weber.

Both cars caught fire, and passengers were pulled out by bystanders. Outlaw, Weber, and Weber’s passenger, 21-year-old Taylor Schneider, were all taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Police say Schneider’s injuries are life-threatening.

The Vermont State Police are still investigating, but say alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

