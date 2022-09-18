Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.

Follow this link for all the results and information on how you can join the VGPGA : https://vermontgiants.tripod.com/

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault
File photo
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
Evidence of Burlington's growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city's...
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem
Courtesy: Little Castle Studio
Vt. film at center of $28M Ponzi scheme finally makes local debut
File photo
Man arrested in City Hall Park assault

Latest News

AALV held their annual Interpreter Appreciation Day
Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters
Burlington
A First Annual Net-Zero Energy Festival in Burlington
Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester