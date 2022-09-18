Missing woman found dead in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing woman has been found dead in Burlington.

On Friday evening, Burlington Police heard from the concerned loved ones of 31-year-old Ryann J. Collins, stating that she had been missing since earlier in the day.

Burlington Police say Saturday evening, information led officers to the North Beach parking lot, and eventually to Rock Point. There, officers found Collins dead.

Burlington Police are not calling this a suspicious death. They have notified the victim’s family members and extend condolences.

