A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle

By Kiana Burks
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - At the event, attendees met talented Readers, Healers & Vendors. Tarot, Runes, Mediumship, Psychic Readers, Crystals, Authors, and Artists. You could also sign up for a chance to stay locked inside and learn about the history through the spirits supposedly inhabiting the castle. People there say the event is a great way to bring the community together to support the historic house and learn something new.

“The fair brings the public to the location. A lot of times they would never have visited before. Yeah, a lot of people may have never been to the Wilson castle so when you open up the fair it allows them to come and experience and walk around... so we find the public really enjoys that it’s something new and different for them and they learn about the history in their own state,” said Karen Tatro, a spirit medium, Wilson Castle.

The castle uses the money it makes at these events to help further restoration so that it can stay standing and continue welcoming people year after year.

https://www.wilsoncastle.com/

