Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The association for African Living in Vermont helps new Americans from all parts of the world every year. Saturday they took the time to celebrate the work of their translators.

AALV held their annual Interpreter Appreciation Day hosted by Burlington’s Ethan Allen Homestead picnic area.

This event is a way for the organization to recognize their translators and commend them for the work they are doing.

The AALV has over 80 interpreters that speak over 30 different languages.

To some, this is just a translation. For new Americans the AALV says translators are the bridge for independence and a sense of voice.

“Not only do they facilitate communication, in some cases they also really act as cultural brokers. They are able to help providers understand the cultural background of the people they are working with,” says AALV’s Thato Ratsebe.

“This is personal because I understand the importance of having someone there for you that can communicate for you and help you. Not only communicate for you, but empower you,” says Spanish translator Elina Kunze.

Through this work the AALV plans to continue to promote equal opportunity in Vermont for new Vermonters.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault
File photo
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
Evidence of Burlington's growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city's...
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem
Courtesy: Little Castle Studio
Vt. film at center of $28M Ponzi scheme finally makes local debut
File photo
Man arrested in City Hall Park assault

Latest News

Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
Burlington
A First Annual Net-Zero Energy Festival in Burlington
Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester