Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The association for African Living in Vermont helps new Americans from all parts of the world every year. Saturday they took the time to celebrate the work of their translators.

AALV held their annual Interpreter Appreciation Day hosted by Burlington’s Ethan Allen Homestead picnic area.

This event is a way for the organization to recognize their translators and commend them for the work they are doing.

The AALV has over 80 interpreters that speak over 30 different languages.

To some, this is just a translation. For new Americans the AALV says translators are the bridge for independence and a sense of voice.

“Not only do they facilitate communication, in some cases they also really act as cultural brokers. They are able to help providers understand the cultural background of the people they are working with,” says AALV’s Thato Ratsebe.

“This is personal because I understand the importance of having someone there for you that can communicate for you and help you. Not only communicate for you, but empower you,” says Spanish translator Elina Kunze.

Through this work the AALV plans to continue to promote equal opportunity in Vermont for new Vermonters.

