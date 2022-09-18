What to do: Sunday, September 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 18!

Today the Japan-America Society of Vermont is hosting Matsuri 2022, a Japanese cultural festival of arts, crafts, music, and food. At the Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be a huge variety of activities including martial arts, origami, a bonsai exhibit, calligraphy, and more. Entry is free, and there are concerts and demonstrations throughout the day. It’s a great opportunity for Vermonters to celebrate Japanese culture.

Or, you could head to Grace Church in Rutland for a celebration of Robert De Cormier’s life and contribution to Vermont music. Join six Vermont choruses, including The Brass Quartet, members of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus, and Castleton University Chamber singers, in celebrating what would be the 100th birthday of this key figure in Vermont’s music history. Admission is free, and the concert begins at 3:00 p.m.

The Putney Inn continues their Next Stage Bandwagon Series with a puppet show by the Krystal Puppeteers from Kenya and Ghana. The Krystal Puppeteers will perform their show “Tears by the River,” a musical folktale about courage as it relates to migration. Audiences of all ages can enjoy the show. Adult tickets are $18, and children under 12 are free. It begins at 5:00 p.m.

The Middletown Springs Historical Society is hosting a guest speaker who will give a presentation on the history of Vermont in Film today. Amanda Gustin of Vermont Historical will give her presentation, titled “Vermont vs. Hollywood: 100 Years of Vermont in Film,” at 2:00 p.m. following a dessert buffet and brief council meeting. Vermont has been a featured location in Hollywood movies for over a century, ranging from 1919′s Way Down East to 2005′s Thank You For Smoking, and organizers say examining these films can provide interesting and fun insights into Vermont’s role in today’s media age.

Finally, today is Burlington’s Pride Parade! Since 1983, LGBTQ+ Vermonters have been marching the streets to expand visibility and continue the fight for equal rights. This year’s parade will start at the Hood Plant at 12:30 before making its way up Church Street, Bank Street, and St. Paul Street. Feel free to join the end of the parade as it heads down Main Street to the Waterfront for the festival and celebration. There, you can find entertainment, food and drink vendors, and a plethora of community resources.

