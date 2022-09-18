YCQM SEPT. 18, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, a recap of the New Hampshire Primary voting results. Plus Ukrainian forces are pushing out Russian troops, a local journalist on the frontlines tells us what he’s seen, we talk with Lasha Tchantouridze from Norwich University.

And the President’s moonshot Cancer plan and if it is feasible, we talk with the director of the UVM Cancer Center Dr. Randall Holcombe.

