BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weekend ended on an active note, with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. This was due to a stationary front in our region. After a brief lull early Monday morning, additional showers will develop along a low pressure riding along the front. These showers are expected to produce locally heavy downpours, with isolated flash flooding not out of the question. In addition, a few strong thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Another inch or more of rain is possible into Monday night before things taper off after midnight.

Tuesday will be a much quieter day, though a trailing trough will keep skies on the cloudy side, and keep some garden variety showers around. Highs will be cool, in the low 60s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. We’ll get a break in the precipitation Wednesday before a cold front brings more showers on Thursday. Fall officially arrives Thursday at 9:03 PM.

The coldest air of the season so far is expected to arrive Friday, with widespread frost possible Friday morning and again Saturday morning. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the 50s, which will be a bit of a shock to the system. It does warm up a touch over the weekend, though it will still be below average with highs in the low 60s, and lows in the 30s and 40s.

