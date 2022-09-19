Apparent drug overdoses in Killington

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. State Police say 56-year old Darlene Parker of Swanton, and 53-year old Thomas Dodge of Montpelier were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 pm Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses. Earlier in the day, in another room of the same motel, another individual, not publicly identified, suffered an overdose but was revived by Killington Rescue using Narcan. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in determining what started the deadly incident.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Point trail in Burlington
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
police lights
Derby man arrested for threatening Vt. State Police troopers
Colchester man arrested after threatening to lead police in a pursuit
Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list

Latest News

Alzheimer's Association of Vermont
Annual walk brings awareness and comfort to those affected by Alzheimer’s
For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite...
Learning more about Japanese culture in Burlington
Burlington Pride Parade 2022
39th annual Pride Parade in Burlington
YCQM
YCQM SEPT. 18, 2022