KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. State Police say 56-year old Darlene Parker of Swanton, and 53-year old Thomas Dodge of Montpelier were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 pm Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses. Earlier in the day, in another room of the same motel, another individual, not publicly identified, suffered an overdose but was revived by Killington Rescue using Narcan. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in determining what started the deadly incident.

