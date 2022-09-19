Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer...
The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.(Norfolk Plant Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetically modified purple tomatoes developed by a team of scientists just got USDA approval, clearing the way to be sold at a grocery store near you.

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.

The next step is to get the thumbs up from the FDA, and then it’s off to store shelves.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Point trail in Burlington
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
A fiery crash in Coventry left one person with life-threatening injuries. - File photo
Fiery car crash in Coventry
police lights
Derby man arrested for threatening Vt. State Police troopers
Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in...
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
Colchester man arrested after threatening to lead police in a pursuit

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
he number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
NHTSA calls rising US roadway deaths a “crisis”
Drone video from Sept. 18, 2022, shows destroyed buildings in Izium, eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant