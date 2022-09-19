Lake Placid to lose power for transmission line replacement
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A planned power outage will leave Lake Placid residents in the dark overnight Tuesday.
National Grid says the outage will start Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will last until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
The power interruption will allow the utility to replace a transmission line to the village which it says will improve resiliency.
There will be no disruption to schools in the district.
The $8 million project has been under construction since July, replacing infrastructure on the transmission line serving the village.
