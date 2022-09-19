Learning more about Japanese culture in Burlington

For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture.

The Tuttle Middle School served as the host of the Japanese festival over the weekend. It’s a chance for the Japanese community to gather together to appreciate and share their culture. The Japan council came up from Boston to help organize the event. The Japanese-American society usually has two of these gatherings each year. The goal is to educate Vermonters about Japan’s traditions and teachings.

“I am mixed so it’s a little hard to feel like I belong anywhere. It’s nice when I belong everywhere, I guess. Just to see Japanese culture in such an American society is so surprising to me. but it was a nice surprise,” said Neyu Higuchi Crowell.

Among the Japanese traditions, always bow when greeting, remove shoes entering a home, and tipping is often frowned upon.

