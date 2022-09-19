MiVT: Belle Rose Creations

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Even on gray days, there’s plenty of color in one Morrisville home. Amanda Foss puts it in her work, stitch by stitch.

That work is called “Belle Rose Creations.”

“Some of it is kind of Isabelle-inspired, lots of bright colors and flowers,” Foss said.

This mom of three used to sew with her mom growing up, and now it’s something she shares with her daughter, Isabelle. Though, the frequency of their sewing has increased lately.

“What happened was I became a stay-at-home mom for the first time ever, and that was really strange for me and I kind of had a lot of built-up energy because I wasn’t used to being home all the time,” Foss explained.

So, she turned to sewing as an outlet, a skill she’s had for a long time. Foss says over the years she’s made clothing for her kids, Halloween costumes, and small crafts on and off.

“Years ago I decided to get a sewing machine, just to have in case I needed it,” she said. “I just kind of fiddled on it on and off and I really liked it.”

When she found herself with much more time at home, Foss needed an escape and decided to expand upon her sewing skills with bags, wallets and hand-held items.

“I found someone on YouTube that was doing it and it kind of sparked my interest, so I tried it out and I just fell in love with it,” she said.

After a warm reception by friends and family members, Foss built up the courage to launch Belle Rose Creations in February 2021.

All of the products can be purchased on her website. Foss says unsurprisingly for Vermont, camo and cow print are two of the most popular pattern picks. Isabelle also sews scrunchies available for sale on the website, so that she can go to dance class.

Though the work is time-consuming, she often has good company while she does it.

“I’m a creative spirit and Isabelle shares that with me, too. Watching her always creating inspires me to keep going,” Foss said.

That, and the fact that people love her designs, as they bring a little pop of color to every day.

“It just feels really good to know that what I’m doing people enjoy and I just like to be able to share my hobbies and my craft with others,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.