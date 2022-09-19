NASA shares first images of bright Mars taken by Webb Telescope

NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Mars JWST/GTO team via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The red planet has caught the eye of NASA’s newest space telescope.

NASA released the images of Mars, one of the brightest objects in Earth’s night sky, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

They are the telescope’s first images of the fourth planet from the sun.

Scientists say they reveal a unique perspective on the planet along with new data collected by orbiters, rovers and other telescopes.

The new images depict Mars’ eastern hemisphere and showcase various Martian features, like its dark volcanic rocks and two of its bigger impact craters.

NASA believes Webb is in the perfect position to capture even more about Mars, including the planet’s seasonal changes, dust storms and weather.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Point trail in Burlington
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in...
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
A fiery crash in Coventry left one person with life-threatening injuries. - File photo
Fiery car crash in Coventry
Surveillance photo
Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft
police lights
Derby man arrested for threatening Vt. State Police troopers

Latest News

SDF
Not all electric vehicles qualify for federal tax credit
We are getting a look at what the construction of a key connection in Burlington's South End...
What construction could look like in Burlington’s Railyard Enterprise Project
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
SDF
Burlington City Council to consider next steps in railyard project
SDF
Vermont town, city clerks seeing requests for 2020 election documents