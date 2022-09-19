New York governor eyes Puerto Rico hurricane response

As hurricane Fiona drenches Puerto Rico, leaving many without power, flooded, and at risk of mudslides, New York Governor Kathy Hochul prepares aid.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - As hurricane Fiona drenches Puerto Rico, leaving many without power, flooded, and at risk of mudslides, New York Governor Kathy Hochul prepares aid.

In a statement, she spoke of the close relationship between New York and Puerto Rico and said that the New York State Division of Homeland Security is monitoring the storm and is prepared to rapidly deploy aid if the U.S. and Puerto Rico request it.

Hochul finished her statement by saying “New York will always stand with and support Puerto Rico.”

