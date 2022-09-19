Police try to ID Randolph robbery suspect

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a robbery in Randolph.

Vermont State Police were called to the Barn Convenience Store on Route 66 at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

They say a man threatened the clerk there and stole cash.

No one was injured and the suspect fled.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance photo is asked to call the state police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

