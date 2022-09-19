Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft
Sep. 19, 2022
HEARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for the owner of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Officers say the truck is suspected of being involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School on Saturday around 2:30 pm.
Catalytic converters contain three precious metals and are regularly subject to theft.
