Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft

File Photo
File Photo(WBKO)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for the owner of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Officers say the truck is suspected of being involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School on Saturday around 2:30 pm.

Catalytic converters contain three precious metals and are regularly subject to theft.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Point trail in Burlington
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
A fiery crash in Coventry left one person with life-threatening injuries. - File photo
Fiery car crash in Coventry
police lights
Derby man arrested for threatening Vt. State Police troopers
MGN
Apparent drug overdoses in Killington
Colchester man arrested after threatening to lead police in a pursuit

Latest News

After an off year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back according to medical...
Flu season starts soon and doctors recommend Vermonters get vaccinated sooner rather than later
After an off year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back according to medical...
Flu season starts soon and doctors recommend Vermonters get vaccinated sooner rather than later
As hurricane Fiona drenches Puerto Rico, leaving many without power, flooded, and at risk of...
New York governor eyes Puerto Rico hurricane response
As hurricane Fiona drenches Puerto Rico, leaving many without power, flooded, and at risk of...
New York governor eyes Puerto Rico hurricane response