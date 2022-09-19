Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say

Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she...
Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she failed to maintain her lane, leaving the roadway and striking a neighborhood sign.(North Las Vegas Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 3-month-old baby has died after she was critically injured in a suspected DUI crash last month, police said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said the infant was hospitalized after the Aug. 28 crash and died three days later on Aug. 31.

Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she failed to maintain her lane, leaving the roadway and striking a neighborhood sign.

Officials said Kazjah fled the scene with her two young children, who were both unrestrained in the vehicle.

Investigators determined Kazjah was impaired at the time of the crash and had non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and the 3-month-old later died.

Police did not provide an update on the other child’s injuries.

Kazjah was facing 13 charges for the crash in its immediate aftermath and could face more now that the 3-month-old has died.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Point trail in Burlington
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
A fiery crash in Coventry left one person with life-threatening injuries. - File photo
Fiery car crash in Coventry
police lights
Derby man arrested for threatening Vt. State Police troopers
Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in...
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
Colchester man arrested after threatening to lead police in a pursuit

Latest News

The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
US traffic deaths fall slightly in second quarter but remain high
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
Healthy Choice recalls frozen meals
The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer...
Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon