Vermont partners clearing final legal hurdles to take over Burlington’s CityPlace project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The long-stalled CityPlace project in downtown Burlington could clear a legal hurdle this week.

CityPlace developer Dave Farrington says the final legal hurdle has been resolved with a handshake deal.

Back in May, it was announced that phase 1 of the CityPlace project would be sold from New York developer Don Sinex to three Vermont partners: Dave Farrington, Scott Ireland and Al Senecal.

Since then, the partners have been working to take over the project.

Once the Vermonters take over, a lawsuit over CityPlace parking is expected to go away, allowing the group to pursue financing.

The project features a proposed 420 housing units, 80 of them affordable, more than 400 parking spaces and 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

It’s been a lengthy legal process to officially be the owners in the court’s eyes, but Farrington says that’s nearly finished.

The legal paperwork and processing of that need to be finalized, but Farrington expects that will be wrapped up this week.

Once the court signs off, it will clear the way for the new CityPlace owners to secure financing for the project to bring much-needed housing to Burlington.

