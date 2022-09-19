Vermont town, city clerks seeing requests for 2020 election documents

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont town and city clerks are handling a wave of public records requests for documents relating to the 2020 election.

People have requested to inspect and count 2020 election ballots in three towns: Bennington, Fairlee and Montpelier.

But according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there have been numerous requests for other documents, such as voter rolls.

Towns hold onto the paper ballots for 22 months after elections.

Montpelier City Clerk John Odum says keeping paper ballots is a fallback for election security.

“It is there if there are questions, no matter what anybody thinks about the legitimacy of the questions or lack thereof, it’s something I think is important to the process, the security of the process and the confidence of the process to hang on to,” Odum said.

I reached out to the man who submitted the request in Montpelier, Brian Wheel. He declined to comment.

But top election officials say it’s part of a national trend by those who question the results of the 2020 election.

