What construction could look like in Burlington’s Railyard Enterprise Project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are getting a look at what the construction of a key connection in Burlington’s South End could look like.

This part of the South End redevelopment is called the Railyard Enterprise Project because of its proximity to the railyard at the southern end of Battery Street in Burlington.

This project will connect Pine and Battery streets.

The Railyard Enterprise Project is just one piece of the puzzle that will completely revamp South End traffic.

The City Council on Monday night will see different examples of what it could look like.

Other parts of the redevelopment include the Champlain Parkway which began construction earlier this summer. That will eventually connect Interstate 189 to Burlington’s downtown.

The Shelburne Street roundabout is also an important piece. That is an ongoing project that will be completed next year.

Construction on the railyard project will not begin until 2025.

“Reduce traffic in the King and Maple neighborhoods that would enhance the bike and pedestrian access between the waterfront path and many of the on-road facilities in the city and to enhance the economic development of the South End,” said Chapin Spencer, the director of Burlington Public Works. “We want to enhance the connectivity of the street grid network and the sidewalk and bike lane network in a way that takes traffic out of our historic neighborhoods and really helps people get to the New North End, the Old North End, to the South End without having to go through the residential area of King.”

Project timelines have all the South End construction done by the end of 2027.

Currently, there’s about $100 million invested in the transportation infrastructure of the South End.

