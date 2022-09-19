BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Periods of steady rain will taper to showers through Monday night, with the risk of rain still lingering into the day on Tuesday. Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with the chance for a few more showers. Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s. Any leftover showers will move east by Tuesday evening with clouds beginning to break up into early Wednesday morning.

Most of Wednesday is looking good with partly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the low 70s before clouds return the region on Wednesday evening. Rain will increase from west to east on Wednesday night with showers likely on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday as well for the first day of Fall. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll finally get a stretch of drier skies for the end of the week, but it will be feeling more like October. Skies will be partly sunny on Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Look for areas of frost on Friday night and into Saturday. The weekend is looking partly sunny and just a bit cool with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s through the start of the work week with the chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday.

