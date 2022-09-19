BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This is the last Monday of summer, and it is going to be an active one. A frontal system will be coming through today with periods of rain, and that rain could come down hard & heavy, especially during the afternoon. There will be some embedded thunderstorms as well, and some of those storms could produce some strong wind gusts. Watch out for ponding on roadways and avoid driving through water-covered roads which could have washouts underneath the water. “Turn around . . . don’t drown!”

The rain will taper off to a few showers overnight, and possibly a lingering thunderstorm or two. A trailing trough of low pressure will kick up a few scattered showers on Tuesday.

We will get the sunshine back, along with warmer temperatures, on Wednesday for the last full day of summer. Then a strong cold front will come through on Wednesday night into early Thursday, accompanied by showers and possible thunderstorms. That cold front will usher in a chilly batch of air for the end of the week, just in time for the first couple of days of fall (fall officially begins with the autumnal equinox happening at 9:03 PM Thursday).

Friday will be partly sunny but cool, and it will be chilly overnight into Saturday morning with a widespread frost likely.

Then temperatures will rebound with sunshine for the first weekend of fall.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the wet & stormy weather today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

