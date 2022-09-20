Bolton man faces charges in hunting-related shooting

A Vermont man faces charges in a hunting-related shooting in Huntington earlier this month. -...
A Vermont man faces charges in a hunting-related shooting in Huntington earlier this month. - File photo(Source: Associated Press)
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges in a hunting-related shooting in Huntington earlier this month.

The Vermont Warden Service says Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, faces felony aggravated assault charges for shooting James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax.

Wardens say Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off Main Road when Gaudette fired a gun at him, claiming he mistook Cameron for a bear.

No one was wearing blaze orange outerwear according to wardens.

Cameron is in the hospital in stable condition.

Gaudette will be in court on Thursday.

