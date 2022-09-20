City councilors take action on police staffing shortage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In an effort to rebuild the force, the Burlington Police Department plans to hire a recruitment coordinator.

On Monday, Burlington City Councilors approved the new job’s description. Per the memo to city council, the department is allowed to have 87 officers. As of now there’s only 64.

BPD also hasn’t reached the cap for community support liaisons, community service officers, and dispatchers.

During Monday’s meeting, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Katherine Schad told councilors the recruitment coordinator would also collaborate with other departments to promote diversity.

“It’s not a person that will work alone or in a silho with BPD; they’ll be working with HR and the REIB office,” Schad said.

Acting Chief Jon Murad says there’s no timeline for filling this position, just that they’re hoping for a great pool of applicants.

The position has already been approved for the 2023 budget.

