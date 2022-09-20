Do Good Fest donation to help CVMC cancer patients, families

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of dollars are heading to help families of Central Vermont cancer patients, thanks to a major donation from National Life in Montpelier.

When someone receives a cancer diagnosis, the patient’s family and kids are impacted in countless ways.

Central Vermont Medical Center’s Branches of Hope program gives $1,000 grants to families for food, transportation, rent, fuel and more.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, National Life’s “Do Good Fest” raised $86,250 for Branches of Hope.

Administrators of the program say the donation will be a huge help for local families in need.

“While that feels simple to many of us who can provide that, there is a gap that so many people are afraid to ask for when going through treatment, they’re not working, they’re taking time outside of their schedule and there’s a need,” said Diane Jones of Central Vermont Medical Center.

So far this year, 82 families have received grants up to $1,000, and 180 patients have received $25 gas cards.

Since 2014, National Life has raised more than $300,000 for Branches of Hope.

