How stored wood pellets can set off a carbon monoxide alarm

A bag of wood pellets that was overheating and set off the home's carbon monoxide alarm.
A bag of wood pellets that was overheating and set off the home's carbon monoxide alarm.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews in Williamstown say a smoke alarm warned a homeowner about a bag of wood pellets that almost spontaneously combusted.

The Williamstown Fire Department was called to a home on Falls Bridge Road for a chirping carbon monoxide detector.

After struggling to find the source of the odorless gas, they noticed a stack of wood pellet bags was heating up. Like wet stacked hay, the bagged wood pellets in the bags began to oxidize and heated up to 125 degrees.

So officials are reminding people to store them safely and check their smoke alarms.

“The best thing if you do store them inside is to make sure you have a working smoke detector or CO detector to give that quick awareness that something isn’t right and not to just ignore the signs of a chirping detector,” Williamstown Fire Chief William Graham said.

The Red Cross of Northern New England gives out free smoke alarms to anyone who needs one. Click here to find out more.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Point trail in Burlington
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in...
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a...
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
Police are searching for the man who stabbed a woman in the chest in Burlington on Monday.
Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing
Surveillance photo
Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft

Latest News

The city of Plattsburgh is teaming up with New York's Office of Cannabis Management for an...
Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses
mm
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?
Over-the-counter hearing aid sales begin in October.
What you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids
mm
What you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids
MM
Bolton man faces charges in hunting-related shooting