Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is teaming up with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management for an information session this Thursday.

The discussion is open to the public and will focus on conditional licenses. The conditional licenses are for people who have been incarcerated or impacted by incarceration for cannabis-related offenses.

Those licenses are the first phase of licensing in the state and will allow holders to start selling ahead of other businesses, with a target date by the end of the year.

The North Country is eligible for four conditional licenses, then other businesses can apply for a license.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says while anyone in the North Country can receive the licenses, he hopes to see them used in Plattsburgh.

“We are a densely populated area, we do have people who probably would take advantage of the recreational opportunity of marijuana to use it, go to a store and buy it for themselves locally, that is the retail side. The manufacturing side, we do offer low rate electricity as an opportunity for economic development and growth,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

The meeting is this Thursday at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

