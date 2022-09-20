Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 20, 2022
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home.

Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation.

The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million renovation project to turn the former CVPH Wellness Center into the new Y.

