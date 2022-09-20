Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Irasburg

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicions fire in Irasburg and believe it was intentional.

Police say the fire broke out at 4:14 a.m. Monday at a home on Simino Lane. By the time Police arrived, the homeowner had already put out the flames.

Police say they believe the fire was set by a person and are calling it suspicious.

The outside of the home and a car nearby was damaged from the heat and smoke.

