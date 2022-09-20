Police arrested Derby Line man after fight leads to shots fired

Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT
DERBY LINE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Derby Line man is arrested after he fired shots during a fight in Derby Line.

Vermont State Police say Sunday just before 3:00 p.m. they responded to a home on Main Street.

Police say 25-year-old Tucker Jacobs got into an argument with a family member and allegedly brandished a firearm, threatened to kill the person, fired the gun outside, and ran away.

Police say there’s no evidence he shot at someone. Jacobs is also facing charges in several pending cases Police later found and arrested Jacobs at a bar in Derby -- for criminal threatening.

He was armed with two loaded handguns -- and drinking -- both violations of his conditions of release.

