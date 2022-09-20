Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is recovering after she was stabbed in the chest in Battery Park around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police say she and a second woman were injured during this incident.

Witnesses tell Channel 3 an argument was bubbling up between two women and a man for some time.

Two witnesses said they saw the man trying to leave, when one of the females threatened him with a knife. It was then he grabbed the knife and the stabbing took place.

Another witness says he saw the man leave, telling Channel 3 he seemed frazzled.

“He seemed to want help, but also seemed to want to get away, and he did,” someone who saw the incident from a distance said. “I had tried to offer him some kind of help.”

Police say they don’t have anyone in custody, but they know who they’re looking for. They say the suspect has a long history of police encounters.

As for the victim who was stabbed in the chest, she was brought to the hospital where she is recovering from surgery.

Officials say there’s no threat to public.

