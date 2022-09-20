Police unsure who stabbed who in Burlington park incident

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’re no longer sure who stabbed who in an incident in Burlington’s Battery Park on Monday.

They say they know everyone involved, but it’s not clear anymore who stabbed who.

A mother and her adult daughter were both injured. Investigators say the mother suffered hand wounds and the daughter was stabbed in the chest. Police say she was treated at the hospital.

Monday night, the report was that a man stabbed both women, police knew who he was and they were looking for him.

Now, police say witnesses are telling wildly different stories and the woman stabbed in the chest recanted her initial statements.

Police say they still want to talk to the man involved in an attempt to figure out who was wielding the knife.

Related Story:

Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.