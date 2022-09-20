Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 19th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are just a couple weeks into the Fall sports season, but athletes at both the high school and college levels continue to turn in outstanding performances. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, we head to Bennington for the much anticpated D2 football championship rematch. As good as Mt. Anthony might be, Bellows Falls once again proved they’re the top dogs in the division. In the third quarter, Pats trying to get something going, but Walker James broke up Tanner Bushee’s pass and Eli Allbee came diving in to grab the pick before it hit the ground. Bellows Falls is 3-0 after the 28-13 win.

At number two, we’re going UVM field hockey from Sunday. Cats had never beaten Stanford...until yesterday. This one was scoreless through regulation and two overtimes, but in the third, Sophia Drees off the corrner. GAME. A 1-0 win for UVM through the rain drops! It’s their sixth straight, setting a new program record for consecutive victories in the process.

And at number one, we head to South Burlington for a rivalry game on the gridiron. The Burlington-South Burlington Seawolves hosted CVU Friday, and for a while, it looked like the hosts might be able to pull the upset. Scoreless late in the second quarter, Alec Leclair received the ball at his own 40, he saw seam down the sideline, and took off. He just had to make one move to get to the middle and outran Jack Sumner to give the Seawolves the lead. But Sumner would get his revenge before the break: deep in enemy territory, Sumner took the handoff, avoided one tackler, somehow took a big hit and kept on going for the touchdown! CVU won it 42-20, but Leclair and Sumner share the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

