What you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you have mild to moderate hearing loss, you can now buy less expensive hearing aids without a medical exam or even a fitting.

Last month, the FDA approved over-the-counter hearing aids in an effort to help lower costs and increase access.

According to the National Institutes of Health, some 70%-80% of people who would benefit from hearing aids don’t use them.

Max Richmond from the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare spoke to our Cat Viglienzoni about how this ruling would affect older Americans, and what people need to know before they buy. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.