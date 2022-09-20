Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.

In Northern New York, more than 12,000 homes in Clinton County got heating help last year. Essex County saw 3,400 homes get help and in Franklin County, there were nearly 9,000 homes that got assistance.

The United Way of the Adirondack Region says this type of funding is essential to North Country families.

“Families, despite their efforts to work incredibly hard are right on the edge of that financial cliff. Heating costs is one of the most significant challenges for families in our region considering our northern climate and our harsh winters,” said John Bernardi of the United Way of the Adirondack Region.

He says there are several other resources that could help families in the region. Dial 211 to be connected to them.

