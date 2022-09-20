BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a few dreary days, we’ll have a good opportunity to see at least some sunshine on Wednesday. With a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, skies will become partly sunny for a brief period of time during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer as well with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clouds will thicken up again on Wednesday night with a cold front approaching the region for early Thursday. We’ll see another round of showers under mostly cloudy skies as temperatures return to the low to mid 60s. It will get even colder than that on Friday with partly sunny skies. It will be feeling more like Fall for the end of the work week with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures bounce back for the weekend, with some nice Fall weather on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will warm back up into the low to mid 60s. Our next weather system heads our way on Monday with more clouds and showers for the start of the work week. Showers look to linger into Tuesday as well, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cooler weather settles in for the middle of next week as highs look to only manage the mid 50s once again.

