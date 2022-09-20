Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We have another cloudy, wet day ahead of us, but nothing like the downpours and thunderstorms that we got on Monday. We are on the very tail end of the system that brought us the drenching rain and stormy weather yesterday, so today we are expecting just a few, scattered, hit & miss showers, here & there, now & then.

Wednesday is the last full day of summer, and we will get back some nice summer weather as the sun comes back after some morning clouds. That sunshine will warm us up to a little above normal temperatures (normal high in Burlington is now 71°).

Then, as we transition into fall, which starts officially at 9:03 PM Thursday with the occurence of the autumnal equinox, a pretty sharp cold front will move through on Wednesday night into early Thursday, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong side. Once that front goes through, it will usher in a chunk of chilly air for the end of the week. High temperatures on Friday will only range from the upper 40s to low/mid 50s, despite sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and low 40s with scattered frost likely.

Then, as we get into the first weekend of fall, temperatures will rebound back into the 60s for highs. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature lots of sunshine, but showers & possible thunderstorms will make a reappearance by Sunday night into Monday as yet another frontal system comes our way.

It looks like another MAX Advantage weekend on the way! -Gary

