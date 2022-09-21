Burlington beach closed due to accidental discharge that may contain carcinogen
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Park Beach was closed to recreation on Wednesday.
It’s not because of blue-green algae but because of a potential flammable carcinogen the city says was inadvertently released into a tributary north of the beach.
The city says there was an accidental discharge of steam condensate and it may have contained less than a gallon of styrene.
The state spills team has been notified and the city says cleanup is underway.
