Burlington beach closed due to accidental discharge that may contain carcinogen

Burlington's Leddy Park Beach was closed to recreation on Wednesday. - File photo
Burlington's Leddy Park Beach was closed to recreation on Wednesday. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Park Beach was closed to recreation on Wednesday.

It’s not because of blue-green algae but because of a potential flammable carcinogen the city says was inadvertently released into a tributary north of the beach.

The city says there was an accidental discharge of steam condensate and it may have contained less than a gallon of styrene.

The state spills team has been notified and the city says cleanup is underway.

