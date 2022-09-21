Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency.

ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs.

The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years.

ANEW Place says the money will enable them to help people in new ways. One of the new projects they are looking at implementing is creating sealed spaces on their property to provide warmth for homeless people this winter.

Tom Torti, the head of Everitz’s trust, says this is exactly what she would have wanted.

“Miss Everitz believed that those who had money should be able to give to others who were less fortunate. This kind of gift coming at the end of the year really is something that helps them get over some of the hurdles that nonprofits face toward the end of their fiscal year and really kick-starts the next fiscal year for them,” Torti said.

Members of ANEW Place said they were completely surprised to receive the money as Everitz had never donated to them before but they are extremely thankful for her generosity.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.