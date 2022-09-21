Canada to drop vaccine requirement at the end of the month

CANADA (WCAX) - If you are heading to up north to the Canadian boarder, rules to crossover could be changing.

According to CTV, at the end of September, Ottawa is planning to drop Canada’s COVID-19 border requirements -- and the ArriveCan App will be optional.

It is not clear if those changes would be just for Canadians or for Foreign Nationals as well.

The U.S-Canadian border completely reopened to car traffic in November 2021 after closing at the start of the pandemic.

