Canada to drop vaccine requirement at the end of the month

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANADA (WCAX) - If you are heading to up north to the Canadian boarder, rules to crossover could be changing.

According to CTV, at the end of September, Ottawa is planning to drop Canada’s COVID-19 border requirements -- and the ArriveCan App will be optional.

It is not clear if those changes would be just for Canadians or for Foreign Nationals as well.

The U.S-Canadian border completely reopened to car traffic in November 2021 after closing at the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Point trail in Burlington
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in...
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a...
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
Police are searching for the man who stabbed a woman in the chest in Burlington on Monday.
Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing
Surveillance photo
Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Rutland woman dies in Monday crash
Rick Hubbard of South Burlington walk across the country for "Fix our Democracy"
South Burlington man to walk across U.S. for 'fix our democracy'
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Doug Hoffer and Richard Morton
Campaign Countdown: Vermont auditor