Hapgood Pond Recreation Area hosts volunteer event for National Public Lands Day

USDA looks to bring more logging to the Green Mountain National Forest
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PERU, Vt. (WCAX) -Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day.

Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Saturday 24 from 9 am - 12 pm at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.

Teams will be removing woody vegetation to restore the scenic view at the popular recreation site and assembling new picnic tables. Lunch, water, and equipment will be provided but volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring work gloves.

Forest Service rangers say National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands.

