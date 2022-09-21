2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials say

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.(Mega Millions/Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Lottery officials say two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket was sold in a Chicago suburb for a late July drawing.

The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday the prize was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.

The Illinois Lottery says it is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win.

The jackpot-winning ticket was bought at the end of July at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a...
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
Police are searching for the man who stabbed a woman in the chest in Burlington on Monday.
Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing
The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely...
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
The Vermont building at the Big E fair hosts many vendors from the state and the event brings...
Vermont vendors ready at Big E fair, but some couldn’t make the trip
The Burlington City Council on Monday approved the new job description for a recruitment...
Burlington city councilors take action on police staffing shortage

Latest News

The school opted out of joinging the Addison Central School District but there have been...
Ripton weighs rejoining Addison Central School District after splitting a year ago
A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the...
Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House to vote on election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Tractor-trailer flies off overpass