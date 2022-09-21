New task force to target Chittenden County gun violence

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are teaming with federal authorities as part of a new task force aimed at stopping the recent surge in gun violence.

The Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force will be comprised of members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, eight local police departments, four state agencies, and other federal authorities including the FBI, Homeland Security, and U.S. Marshals.

Officials say the task force will create shared strategies to pursue perpetrators of gun violence. Cases will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s office or the Chittenden County State’s Attorney.

“Tackling the unacceptable gun violence we’ve seen over the past three years will take a unified strategy,” Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad said in a statement. “The BPD’s patrol officers respond to these incidents, and they and our detectives often make great arrests, but there’s more to do if we want to take back the initiative

“Firearms traffickers, straw purchasers, and those who possess firearms illegally enable violence throughout Vermont. The formation of the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force represents a strong and proactive step by its participants to increase cooperation and collaboration as all levels of law enforcement work to hold accountable those who illegally traffic, possess, or discharge firearms in Chittenden County and all of Vermont,” U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest said in a statement

Burlington has seen upwards of 23 gun incidents this year and three of those were homicides.

